Insider Buying: Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 500,000 shares of Trek Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00 ($39,285.71).
Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 1,000,000 shares of Trek Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,000.00 ($47,857.14).
About Trek Metals
