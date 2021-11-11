Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Insmed worth $22,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,121 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 84.4% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 203,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 9.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 190,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 197.9% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 100,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 39.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Insmed stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.