Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New C$205.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded up $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $136.45. 1,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. Intact Financial has a one year low of $103.84 and a one year high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

