Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$197.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.20.

Shares of IFCZF traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average of $135.50. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $103.84 and a twelve month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

