Internet Computer Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $8.69 billion and $402.84 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $47.71 or 0.00073608 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.95 or 0.07239707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,761.37 or 0.99905975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,514,184 coins and its circulating supply is 182,065,119 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.