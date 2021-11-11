Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,156 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.41% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $113,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITCI opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

