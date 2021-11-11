Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) Trading 1.2% Higher

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.65. 6,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 36,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86.

