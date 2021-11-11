Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.66. Approximately 9,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 15,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

