Invesco Global Water ETF (NYSEARCA:PIO) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NYSEARCA:PIO)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.46. Approximately 17,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 35,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.