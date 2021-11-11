Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Trading Up 5.2%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.68 and last traded at $46.67. Approximately 75,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 59,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16.

