Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 79,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 173,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.