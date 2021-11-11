Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 1,780,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,611,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.