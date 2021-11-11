Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

RYH opened at $306.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $247.57 and a 1 year high of $321.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.