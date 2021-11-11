Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) Trading 2% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE)’s stock price traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.35. 125,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 681,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

