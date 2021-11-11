Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09. 38,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 113,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

