Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 11th (ABSSF, ACB, AOCIF, BBTVF, BIRDF, BIREF, BKBEF, BNE, BNEFF, BYDGF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 11th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$13.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$7.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$265.00 to C$260.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$280.00 to C$255.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$284.00 to C$272.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$240.00 to C$230.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$262.00 to C$255.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$274.00 to C$264.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.75 to C$19.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$20.25. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$40.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$12.50 to C$13.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$9.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$18.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$2.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$131.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$123.00 to C$130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$129.00 to C$130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$56.00 to C$53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$196.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$215.00 to C$218.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$193.00 to C$199.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$197.00 to C$200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$6.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.40 to C$0.35. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$25.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.65. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.28. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$52.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$51.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.30 to C$4.60. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$154.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$196.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$190.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$158.00 to C$178.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

