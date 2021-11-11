Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 11th (ABSSF, ACB, AOCIF, BBTVF, BIRDF, BIREF, BKBEF, BNE, BNEFF, BYDGF)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 11th:

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$13.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$7.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$265.00 to C$260.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$280.00 to C$255.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$284.00 to C$272.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$240.00 to C$230.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$262.00 to C$255.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$274.00 to C$264.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.75 to C$19.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$20.25. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$40.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$12.50 to C$13.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$9.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$18.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$2.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$131.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$123.00 to C$130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$129.00 to C$130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$56.00 to C$53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$196.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$215.00 to C$218.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$193.00 to C$199.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$197.00 to C$200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$6.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.40 to C$0.35. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$7.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$25.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.65. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.28. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$52.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$51.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.30 to C$4.60. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$154.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$196.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$190.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$158.00 to C$178.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.