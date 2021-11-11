Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: DWS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €50.50 ($59.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/27/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/27/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €41.90 ($49.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/27/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/19/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/7/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €41.90 ($49.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/5/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/29/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of DWS traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €37.38 ($43.98). The stock had a trading volume of 45,543 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.01. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.45 ($36.99) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($49.27).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

