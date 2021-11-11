Investors Buy High Volume of Kosmos Energy Call Options (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 26,128 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,208% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,132 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,396,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.51. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

