Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 45,225 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,100% compared to the average volume of 3,768 call options.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150,064 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $958,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,678 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,774,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

