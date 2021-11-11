Investors Purchase High Volume of Enviva Partners Call Options (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,460 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,616% compared to the average volume of 148 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,757. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -446.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

