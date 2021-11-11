Investors Purchase High Volume of UpHealth Call Options (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,934 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,404% compared to the average volume of 1,458 call options.

Shares of UPH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 5,723,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that UpHealth will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPH. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

