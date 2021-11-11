Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.