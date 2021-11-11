iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of iRobot worth $22,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iRobot by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT opened at $91.32 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

