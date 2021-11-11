iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,429 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 369,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

