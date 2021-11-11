iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

