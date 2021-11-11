iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 870,948 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,235,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,026,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.92 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $54.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46.

