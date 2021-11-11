iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,957 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 567,505 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,999,000 after purchasing an additional 486,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 377,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $133.65 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average of $133.69.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

