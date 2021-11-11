iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.40% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 14,852.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKF opened at $48.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

