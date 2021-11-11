iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) Stock Price Up 3.3%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.66 and last traded at $70.65. Approximately 5,030,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,903,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.