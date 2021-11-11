iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,263 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.57% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

EWS stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

