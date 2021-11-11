iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $141.64 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.