iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 528.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 232,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

