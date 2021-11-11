ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ITVPY stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

