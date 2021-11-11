ITV’s (ITVPY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 2,885,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ITV has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $19.79.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

