Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.29

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.29 and last traded at C$10.24, with a volume of 1365177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.75.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.04. The firm has a market cap of C$12.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.