J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,507 shares of company stock valued at $853,866. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $193.48 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $126.05 and a one year high of $201.09. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

