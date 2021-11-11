Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 488.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 141,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $161.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.86.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

