Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of JXN stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,353. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JXN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

