JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Shares Up 1.6%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) shares shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.18. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JDEPF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JDE Peet’s has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

