Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Altria Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altria Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

