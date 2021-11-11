Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.11% of Standex International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,964 shares of company stock worth $417,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SXI opened at $118.76 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

