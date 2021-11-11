Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 2,167 shares of company stock valued at $71,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

