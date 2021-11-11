Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Shares in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ferro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ferro by 17.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ferro by 105,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 411.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,827 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 19.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ferro by 61.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 288,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

