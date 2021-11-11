Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.08% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $75.96 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

