Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.09 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 306.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 115,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 87,169 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $318.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $245.23 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

