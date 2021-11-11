Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Gores Holdings VIII as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIIX. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth about $18,218,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,707,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,459,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,410,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,538,000. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

GIIX stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.