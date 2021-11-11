Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.16% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $923.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

