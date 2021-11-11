Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.14% of Forrester Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $185,962.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Bradford purchased 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,168 shares of company stock worth $1,091,505 over the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.