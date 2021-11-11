Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $55.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

