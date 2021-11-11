Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.20% of American Vanguard as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 95,722.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 550.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of American Vanguard stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.